Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE AQN opened at C$10.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$8.70 and a one year high of C$20.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.21.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AQN. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

