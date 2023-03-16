Algorand Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $93.04 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00064242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00051147 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,446,583 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,283,425 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

