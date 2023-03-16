Allen Yang Sells 1,094 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allen Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xencor alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, Allen Yang sold 4,069 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $127,847.98.

On Monday, December 19th, Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00.

Xencor Stock Down 0.2 %

XNCR opened at $28.20 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Xencor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 221,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 363.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xencor by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $14,034,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.