Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 2.6 %
ARLP stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,263,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,239,000 after acquiring an additional 458,382 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,184,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,436,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 298,527 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,711,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,196,000 after buying an additional 258,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,519,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after buying an additional 317,700 shares during the period.
About Alliance Resource Partners
Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.
