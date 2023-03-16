Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.58

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$24.58 and last traded at C$24.86, with a volume of 132632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$38.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.34.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

