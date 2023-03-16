Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $817.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 136,885.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

