Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 556,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 13th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMR traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The stock had a trading volume of 381,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,079. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $103.90 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its 200 day moving average is $156.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $823.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 46.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $1,885,255.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $2,495,162.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 11,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $1,885,255.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,375 shares of company stock worth $9,181,139. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after acquiring an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

