Alphabet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 308,251 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the typical daily volume of 263,855 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Up 5.3 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,256,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,083,441. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

