Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ATEC stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $15.48. 142,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,415. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,044,597,521. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,748,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,044,597,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 721,644 shares of company stock worth $970,162,115 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,764,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 169,133 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the last quarter. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

