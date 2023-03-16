Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $116.50

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 116.50 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 116.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 21754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of £170.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.93.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

