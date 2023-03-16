AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.00

Shares of AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
AMAYA Global Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.
About AMAYA Global
AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the planting, preserving packaging and marketing of navel oranges. The company was founded on March 24, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
