Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Buys $2,487,500.00 in Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $524,862,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00.
Ambrx Biopharma Stock Down 4.1 %
Ambrx Biopharma stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,118. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.
