American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 313,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 455,698 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $18.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 222.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

