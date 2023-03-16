American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.20. The stock had a trading volume of 894,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.24.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.