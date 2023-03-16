American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in American International Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 196,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 67,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $47.96 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

