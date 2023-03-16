American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.51–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.10 million-$157.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.70 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

American Public Education Price Performance

APEI stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $24.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

About American Public Education

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

