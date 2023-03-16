American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.51–$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.10 million-$157.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.70 million.
A number of research firms have recently commented on APEI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Public Education has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.
APEI stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $24.02.
American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.
