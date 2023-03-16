American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 13,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

