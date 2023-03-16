American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.

Insider Activity at American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 1.2 %

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $202.32 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.