American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.6% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 363,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.31.
Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $202.32 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.26. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
