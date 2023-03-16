AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,574,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $149.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.98. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $135.14 and a twelve month high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth about $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

