AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $152.05. 1,158,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,854. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

