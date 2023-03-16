Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,507,400 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 2,234,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMFPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.26) to €33.00 ($35.48) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplifon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Amplifon stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. Amplifon has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.55.

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

