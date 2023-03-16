AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. AMREP has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Institutional Trading of AMREP

About AMREP

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.32% of AMREP worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

