Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 383,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 1.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $62,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.3% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.62. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

