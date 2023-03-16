Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of CP opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

