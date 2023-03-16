Analysts Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) PT at $122.78

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 388.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.0% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $103.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $123.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

