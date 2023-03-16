Analysts Set Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) PT at $13.00

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on AJX. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.95%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is -85.71%.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

