Analyzing Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) & Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Molekule Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.58 $6.06 million $0.69 14.49 Molekule Group $620,000.00 49.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -7.00

Profitability

Perma-Pipe International has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Molekule Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perma-Pipe International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55% Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perma-Pipe International and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Perma-Pipe International beats Molekule Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

