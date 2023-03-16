Anyswap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,706.19 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.88 or 0.00039436 BTC on popular exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $184.09 million and $4,706.19 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.4510872 USD and is down -8.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $15,607.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

