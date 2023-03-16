Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Update

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,390,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 7,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.6 %

About Apartment Investment and Management

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 1,865,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,065. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

