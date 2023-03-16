API3 Price Up 4% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00005626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $86.53 million and approximately $12.43 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00404519 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,797.85 or 0.27342831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

