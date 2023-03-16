Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 86.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 36.70, a current ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 314,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 13.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

