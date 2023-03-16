Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

