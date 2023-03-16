Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 319,106 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 27.3% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 700,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 150,010 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.