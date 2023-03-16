Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) PT Raised to $12.00

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.20.
NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,009. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.
