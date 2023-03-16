Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) CEO Ivan Kaufman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,521,683.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE ABR opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a current ratio of 46.60. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 27,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

