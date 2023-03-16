Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $17.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. 1,737,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,792. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.39%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Further Reading

