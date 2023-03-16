Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Trading Down 5.4%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.39. 668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV is a design and consultancy firm, which engages in the provision of consultancy, design, engineering, and management services. It operates through the following segments: Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligency. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

