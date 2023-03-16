Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Arcos Dorados has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 2.5 %

ARCO opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,431,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,481 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,352,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 653,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.