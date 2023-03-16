Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of ARDX stock remained flat at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 837,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,093. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth about $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

