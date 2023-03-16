Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.30

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 94973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

