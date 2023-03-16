Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 21,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 135,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 938,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,831. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.93. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.