Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Downgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,789. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 515.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 2,751.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

