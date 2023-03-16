Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of ARIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 173,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,709. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $487.26 million, a P/E ratio of 426.00 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

