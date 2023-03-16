Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $152.89

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.89 and last traded at $152.15, with a volume of 758254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.86. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,962 shares of company stock worth $35,140,939. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,033,000 after purchasing an additional 156,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

