Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00010705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005521 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004250 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003433 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,678,764 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

