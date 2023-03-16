Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for about 0.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $44,489,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 719,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,841,000 after buying an additional 112,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,012.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,972,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $304.52. The company had a trading volume of 125,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,074. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.93.

Insider Activity

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Further Reading

