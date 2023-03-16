Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Has $474,000 Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXPD stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 170,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,279. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

