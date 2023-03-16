Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Sells 3,355 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises 5.9% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $47,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,182,000 after buying an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after buying an additional 50,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Moody’s by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,724,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $299.19. The stock had a trading volume of 172,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,748. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

