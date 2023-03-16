ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) President Dana Staggs Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) President Dana Staggs acquired 1,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $17,430.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,501 shares in the company, valued at $61,022.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

BANX stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

ArrowMark Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.35%.

Institutional Trading of ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

