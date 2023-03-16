Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 million, a P/E ratio of 100.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

